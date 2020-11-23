OBITUARY: James Fleming “Jim” “Feeny” Mabry, Jr

James Fleming “Jim” “Feeny” Mabry, Jr., age 59 of Franklin, TN passed away unexpectedly November 18, 2020.

He received his Bachelors Degree from the University of Tennessee. He was born in Knoxville, TN and raised his family in Homewood, AL. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved mountain biking and hiking. Devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. His sense of humor and kind spirit will be sadly missed.

Survived by: wife, RoseMary Beall Mabry; daughters, Ann Fleming Mabry and Parker Elizabeth Mabry; parents, James, Sr. “Jim” and Barbara “Bobbie” Mabry; brothers, Tom Mabry and Mark (Becky) Mabry; sisters, Michelle Mabry (Neal) Duggar; brothers & sisters in law, Mike (Pam) Beall, Debbie (Gary) Smith and Paul (Tricia) Beall and other loving family members.

Funeral Mass will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Father Anthony Stewart Celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com