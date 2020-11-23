OBITUARY: Pamela Ann Waters

Pamela Ann Logan Waters, age 75, of Rockvale, TN and formerly of Williamson County, passed away Nov. 18, 2020 at her residence. Pamela was born in Williamson County to the late James Otey Logan and Laura Wilson Logan. She was retired from the restaurant business and owned and operated Share Croppers Restaurant in Eagleville, TN and later worked with Sams Club in Murfreesboro. She was of the Church of Christ faith and, also attended First United Pentecostal Church of Columbia.

In her life, everything centered around her family. She loved cooking for the family and loved them dearly. Family meant the world to her. She will be greatly missed.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Waters, grandsons, Reid Conner and Matthew Claiborne, granddaughter, Faith Ashley Waters.

Survived by her son, Christopher Hugh Waters and wife Tonya of Rockvale, TN daughter, Candice Waters Conner and husband Barry of Columbia, TN, grandchildren, Joey Claiborne, Trent Conner, Kaytie Conner, Blake Waters, Meagan Waters, Jamie Lokey, great-grandchildren, Cain Runions, and Tyler Broughton ,Michael Claiborne, Aarron Claiborne, Wyatt Conner, Kayleigh Waters, Khloe Waters, and Jaxson Lokey; sisters, Ottie Diane Raines and Clara Joyce House.

Services will be conducted 1:00 PM Saturday Nov 21, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Harris, Pastor Telford Tharp, and Kaytie Conner officiating. Visitation with the family will be 11:00AM until 1:00PM. Burial will follow the service in the College Grove Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers are Chris Waters, Blake Waters, Joey Claiborne, Trent Conner, Barry Conner, Jamie Lokey. Honorary Pallbearers are Taylor Helton and Markus James