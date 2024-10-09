OBITUARY: Gary Ray

Gary Ray passed away on October 4, 2024, leaving behind a lifetime of memories filled with love, joy, and quiet strength.

Born on July 8, 1953, Gary was a kind and loving man who touched the lives of those around him in gentle and lasting ways.

He and his beloved wife, Edwina, shared a unique love story. Gary was drawn to Edwina’s fiery, spontaneous spirit. She brought energy and excitement into his life, and he loved her deeply for it. She, in turn, adored how affectionate Gary was, how he embraced her independence, and let her be exactly who she was. Together, they created a life full of laughter and love, living together for seven years before deciding to marry.

Their wedding was special not just because they finally said “I do,” but because of the family they had built along the way. Patience, their daughter, was the Maid of Honor and even joined them on their honeymoon to Florida—marking the first of many adventures they would share as a trio.

Gary became a father in every sense of the word when he adopted Patience at the age of 10. Even before that, though, he was her Daddy. He had a unique ability to turn ordinary moments into treasured memories. Whether he was playing the guitar and changing the names in songs to make Patience the star, hiding in the closet to give her a playful scare, or walking with her to the corner store for fish sticks, he filled her life with love and laughter. He was laid back, easygoing, and rarely ever complained—a man who simply made life better by being in it.

One of Gary’s many special qualities was his kindness. Though shy and reserved, he had a warmth about him that made people feel welcome once they got to know him. Though Gary wasn’t the loudest in the room, those who took the time to know him were treated to his dry humor and genuine care. His kindness wasn’t showy; it was woven into the fabric of who he was.

Music was a big part of Gary’s life. He loved playing the guitar and listening to his favorite songs. For years, Patience believed Alice Cooper’s “18” was one of her dad’s originals until she heard it on the radio as an adult—a testament to how seamlessly he made music part of their family’s life. He also loved drag racing, a passion passed down from his father. The two of them spent many happy days at the racetrack, admiring classic Chevys and bonding over the roar of engines. These were moments that Gary carried with him throughout his life.

Perhaps the thing Patience will miss most about her dad is their talks. Gary was easy to talk to, offering thoughtful advice and always knowing how to make her feel safe. When she was little, she would walk between Gary and Edwina, holding both of their hands, feeling as though it was the three of them against the world. Even before she could say “Gary,” she called him “Galpy,” a sweet nickname for the man who had always been her father in her heart. She was proud to take his last name, Ray.

Though Gary has left this world, his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. He leaves behind his daughter, Patience, and a lifetime of love and laughter that will never be forgotten.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, William JC Ray and Mavaline Ray, his brother JC Ray, and his beloved wife, Edwina. Their reunion, as imagined by his family, is one filled with love and laughter. Gary arrives at the Woodstock in the afterlife, just as shy and quiet as ever. Edwina spots him, gives him a sly smile, and pulls him straight to the front row, where the music is endless and the energy never fades. Hand in hand, they sway to the rhythm, young again, reunited and free, their love as strong as ever. Together in eternity, they dance and laugh side by side.

Funeral Service Livestream

Today 2:00 – 3:00pm (Central time)

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

