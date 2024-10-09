OBITUARY: Larry A. Anderson

Larry A. Anderson, age 81, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2024, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Born on July 3, 1943, in Hickman County, Larry was the son of the late Willie Tom Anderson and the late Mary Frances Jones Anderson.

Larry was a member of the New Lasea Church of Christ. He also retired from Tennessee Farm Bureau, after working as a security guard for many years. In his earlier years, he was employed by Tennessee Hosiery Mill, Jersey Pride, Publix Shirt Factory and Ryder, Inc. Larry and Jo Ann married on July 1, 1977. Larry was a special husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He set the Christian example by living his life for Christ. He will be truly missed by his family and all those who knew him.

Larry is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Chesnut Anderson; sons, Tracy Chappell of Lewisburg and Troy(Jamie) Anderson of Georgia; daughters, Loree (Tommy) James of Columbia, Patricia Lynn (John) Bass of Columbia, Mary Jo (Jason) Withrow of Manchester; grandchildren, Josh Holland, Zach Holland, Chris James, Drew Bass, Sara James, Rebekah Anderson, Mary Moore and Sean Moore; great-grandchildren, Madison Lewis, Chelsey Lindsey, Luke Holland, Anna Bryant, Brylee Holland, Chloe Holland, Ava James and Nora James, and nephew, Wayne Anderson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Anderson, several aunts and uncles.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 2 pm at Heritage Funeral Home with Randy Fox and Kenny McFarlen officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in Maury Memorial Gardens. A visitation will also be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, from 4 pm-8 pm at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Pallbearers will be Josh Holland, Zach Holland, Luke Holland, Drew Bass, Chris James, Tanner Bryant, Thomas Burns, and John Waldrum. Honorary pallbearers will include members of New Lasea Church of Christ and Tennessee Farm Bureau friends.

