OBITUARY: Gary Daniel Bruce

Gary Daniel Bruce, age 86 of the Peytonsville Community passed away October 21, 2025. A native of Williamson County, he graduated Bethesda High School in 1957.

In 1959, he began working at Aladdin Industries as a machine operator on the Third Shift. While at Aladdin, he worked nights spending his daytime hours writing songs pursuing a dream he had since he was ten years old. His music career began with talent shows and school events.

In 1961, “Chase Webster” was born as a stage name by two music producers who thought that his real name seemed plain. Gary wrote the song Moody River which gained him a recording contract with his first label Dot Records. He had two #1 hits in 1961, “Moody River” and “Sweethearts in Heaven”. He was awarded a BMI Award 1962.

Chase’s new career was interrupted in July and August of 1961 as Gary was called for service in the Tennessee Air National Guard. After returning from training he farmed and worked with horses while touring and pursuing his music career.

He was a regular on the Del Reeves Country Carnival Show and guest starred on two episodes of Bonanza with his friend Micheal Landon. “Moody River” has been recorded by more than 19 artists such Pat Boone, Kitty Wells, Eddie Arnold, Johnny Rivers, Frank Sinatra, Doc Watson and John Fogerty.

His music has been used in two movies, The Last Boy Scout with Bruce Willis and Clay Pigeons with Vince Vaughn. After his touring ended he farmed in Peytonsville and loved raising his horses, taking care of his mom, and spoiling his and Donnie’s nieces.

Gary was preceded in death by wife, Donnie Bennett Bruce; parents, George Washington and Gladys Virginia Beard Bruce; sister, Jewell Canode; brothers, Clifton and Milton Bruce; great nephew, Ryan Bruce.

Survived by: Brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronny (Elizabeth) Mangrum; nieces, Tonya (Jon) Dodd, Heather (Toby) Bruce and Jessica Mangrum; great nieces and nephews, Jordan (Alecks) Bruce, Jackson (Annah) Dodd, Ashton Dodd, Justin Bruce, Will Dodd, Wesley Dodd, Jayden Bruce, Jocelyn Gearheart and Ari Bruce; great great nieces, Lyila Bruce, Everleigh Dodd, Haven Bruce and Hattie Dodd; cousins, Donna Beard, Lillian O’Neal, Linda Williams, Connie Sue Alloway, Troy Maupin and other cousins; close friend, Judy Richards, and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, October 26, 2025. Interment in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Jon Dodd, Jordan Bruce, Jackson Dodd, Justin Bruce, Will Dodd, Wesley Dodd, Jayden Bruce, and Troy Maupin.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Visitation will be 12 Noon until 2:00 PM on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com.