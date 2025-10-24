Jimmy John’s Brings Back the Picklewich

Pickle freaks, rejoice! Jimmy John’s® is bringing back the viral Picklewich, which caused a nationwide pickle frenzy last year. This year, the fan-favorite sandwich is returning bigger and bolder with six mouthwatering options: Vito®, Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Tuna, and Veggie. And that’s just the beginning. New pickle-packed innovations are here to satisfy every brine-y craving, making this the ultimate comeback for pickle enthusiasts everywhere.

Joining the lineup is the debut of Pickle Ranch, the return of Pickle Jimmy Chips, and the introduction of the ultimate pickle lover’s dream: the Triple Pickle, a crave-worthy meal featuring your choice of Picklewich, Pickle Jimmy Chips, and Pickle Ranch at an unbeatable price.

A comeback this big deserves an equally iconic partner. Jimmy John’s has joined forces with fellow pickle aficionado Demi Lovato for a playful new digital spot celebrating the return of pickle season. In the spot, Lovato nods toward some of her iconic moments while highlighting the comeback of the Picklewich. Watch the full spot here.

For the first time ever, Jimmy John’s is giving its JJ Rewards™ members early access through an exclusive Pickle Freak Weekend. From Friday, 10/24 through Sunday, 10/26, loyalty members will be the first to experience the full pickle platform before it launches nationwide on Monday, October 27. Not a member yet? Sign up and immediately get in on the action at www.jimmyjohns.com/rewards.

Safe to say, Jimmy John’s has all pickle freaks covered.

The full Picklewich lineup is available for a limited time starting October 27 at participating Jimmy John’s locations nationwide. Order in-store, online, or through the Jimmy John’s app. For more information, visit JimmyJohns.com or follow @JimmyJohns on social.

Source: Inspire Brands

