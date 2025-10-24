OBITUARY: Linda Ann Gibson Petitt

Linda Ann Gibson Pettit, age 75, went home to be with the Lord on October 17, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family.

Linda lived her life with a full heart – one that gave endlessly to her family, her patients, and everyone who crossed her path. For over 35 years she served as a labor and delivery nurse, welcoming new life into the world with gentleness, wisdom, and grace. She later poured that same compassion into leading the CapStone Foundation, helping women and their children find hope and stability when life felt uncertain.

After retiring, Linda and her husband Doug Pettit – her best friend and partner of nearly 56 years – embarked on a new adventure together, traveling the country in their RV. Though they journeyed far and wide, Tennessee always remained their home base, as they split their time between the homes of their daughters. Their early years on the road were spent as missionaries in Mexico, Myanmar & the Philippines, sharing both practical help and the love of Christ with the communities they served.

Faith was the foundation of her life. Linda didn’t just talk about God’s love – she lived it. Her quiet strength, servant’s heart, and joyful laughter reflected a deep trust in Him through every season.

She leaves behind her devoted husband, Doug, and their children: Andrew Pettit and his long-time partner Judy Thornhill; Rachel (Tony) Wenick; and Bethany (Erik) Leighty.

She was the proud “Meme” and grandmother of Tyler (Lindsey) Burns, Jacob Jones, Reece Jones and fiancée Emily Hostettler, Spencer (Spencer Hadley) Jones, Harland Leighty, and Hayes Leighty, John (Cheyenne) Wenick, Kristen (Shane) Meyers, Christina Wenick, Cody Wenick; and the loving great-grandmother of Maverick and Avery Jones, Chase, J.R., and Clay Wenick, Keira and Nora Rogers, Greyson, Athena, and Rhea Meyers.

She is also survived by her sister, Kathy (Gene) DePietro and her half-sister Maureen Boisvert, along with many extended family members and friends who will miss her deeply.

Linda was preceded in death by her half-brother Bobby Gibson and her grandson Chad Wenick.

Linda’s legacy is one of faith, compassion, and grace. She taught by example – how to love well, serve joyfully, and trust God completely. Though she will be profoundly missed, her family takes comfort knowing she is now resting peacefully in the presence of her Savior.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asian Children’s Mission, an organization devoted to sharing the love of Christ through education, healthcare, and support for children and families in Southeast Asia. Linda and Doug loved their time serving with this mission and cherished the friendships and purpose it brought to their lives. www.asianchildrensmission.org/donate