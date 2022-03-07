OBITUARY: Dr. Oliver H. ‘Bud’ Rutherford Jr. DDS

Dr. Oliver H. “Bud” Rutherford Jr. DDS; “Oral Blacksmith” (Dentist), Farmer, Veteran, A Good Man & Loyal Friend.

Born August 18, 1930 in Knoxville, TN, he passed peacefully into Jesus’ arms on March 1, 2022, at the ripe ole age of 91, on his beloved farm.

Preceded in death by his parents, Oliver H. Sr. & Jessie Van Dyke Rutherford and “many fine dogs.”

Survived by his children, Thomas H (Debbie) Rutherford of Ocoee, FL; Karen (Robert) Vernon of Nolensville, TN; grandchildren, Shelby (John) Street, Rebecca (Michael) Walker, Timothy (Amie) Rutherford, Corban (McKinsie) Rutherford, Sarah Stoney Rutherford; great-grandchildren; Caroline, Claire & John Mark Street; Beowulf & Asher Rutherford and Connor Rutherford.

Bud, Doc, Pop grew up in Knoxville, TN. He attended Bolles Military School in Jacksonville, FL. He did his undergrad at The University of Tennessee. While at UT, he served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves and was honorably discharged in March 1951. He then went on to Dental School at the University of Tennessee Memphis where he graduated in 1953.

He joined the Air Force in 1955 and served until he was honorably discharged in September 1957. He stayed in the Air Force Reserves until January 1973.

Dr. Bud had his own dental practice in Nashville; first in Melrose and then on Bransford Avenue from 1957 till he retired in 2000. He put his patients’ comfort above all else for 43 years and he was greatly missed when he retired.

He “Catered to Cowards” and often said he was a “Painless Dentist…it didn’t hurt him a bit!”

He was an active member of American Legion Post 5 until age 89 when he quit driving. He was most proud of his military background. He loved the USA and his military brothers and sisters. His first question to people when they met was “were you in the military?” He worked up into his 80’s volunteering at Operation Stand Down, volunteering at the VA Hospital, and doing whatever was needed to serve the U.S. Veterans. He walked in each Veteran’s Day Parade until age 88 when he finally rode the float. He was tough.

Other than the Military, Bud’s love was his farm, family, and critters. Anyone who called knew he was “either feeding, fencing, farming, cutting wood, looking for wild varmints, fooling around, or listening to see who this is.” Working around the farm was his peace. As he got older, he created new ways to be able to do things that other folk in their 80s wouldn’t even attempt…and he was pretty darn proud of that fact!

He loved animals; especially “all the fine dogs” he had over the years. He was a friend to any furry friend or reptile and passed that love down to his family; perhaps only his daughter shared his affection for “reptiles!”

Dr. Bud was a founder and active member of The Melrose Civitan Club for over 30 years.

O.H. worked in the Williamson County Elections as a machine operator at the polls well into his late 80-‘s.

Bud was an active leader for the Boy Scouts of America for many years; leading a generation of young men in the Nashville/Williamson County area in life and survival skills.

He was generous with assisting in anything needing to be done for anyone and would gladly tell you how to do that chore better and more economically.

Pop never missed anything his grandchildren or great-grandchildren had going on: recitals, plays, games, birthdays, graduations, etc. – he was there, be it in Tennessee, South Carolina, or Florida; he showed up. His sad regret in the last year was that he didn’t get to see plays or attend games anymore. He loved hosting “pizza parties” when the whole family could come. He “hosted” his last 2 weeks ago and basked in his family surrounding him.

Active Pallbearers will be Grandsons, Timothy and Corban Rutherford; Grandsons-in-law, John Street and Michael Walker; Chase Gilbert, Randy Eatherly, and his best buddy, Grey Etheridge.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his 5 Great Grandchildren, Members of American Legion Post 5, Anne Adams, His past Office Staff; Cindie Wiedeman and the angels from Alive Hospice, and every member of the Military; past & present.

Much gratitude to the staff of Alive Hospice for their sweet care of him in his last year. Too many to name, but his RN Anne Adams and his aide Cindie Wiedeman were his special angels. Roy, Tanjia, Justina, Shannon and so many Alive staff made his and his family’s quality of life so much better.

In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made in his memory to: Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203, or to any Veteran’s Organization.

Visitation will be Monday, March 7, 2022 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from Noon until 2:30 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com Services, with Full Military Honors, will be Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Thomas Rutherford will Officiate.

Interment will be at Middle Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery on McCrory Lane at a later date.

“The Best Measure of a Life Well Lived has less to do with the Number of Years we Live or by Our Accomplishments; but more to do with How Other’s Lives were Lovingly Touched by Our Presence.”

