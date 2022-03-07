OBITUARY: Nancy Lee Kincaid

Nancy Lee Kincaid, age 80, resident of Spring Hill, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at her residence.

Nancy was born in Detroit, Michigan, and was the daughter of the late Cecil Kincaid and the late Patricia Collins Kincaid.

She was of the Methodist faith and worked in sales for an Antique dealer. She enjoyed old cars and antiques and loved traveling. Above all, she loved her family and kitties Puff & Snickers.

She is survived by her children, Shawn (Elizabeth) Tunnell of Chapel Hill, TN, Dennis Logue of Washington, and Kenny Logue of Florida; brother, Phillip (Gwen) Kincaid; grandchildren, Shanena Phipps, Anneliese Logue, Joe Logue, Summer Tunnell, and Samuel Tunnell; and great-grandchildren, Ophira Nolle, Jessica Guiza, Malachi, and Anastasia.

It was Nancy’s request that she be cremated and there be no public service. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

