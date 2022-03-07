OBITUARY: Edith Lane Locke

Mrs. Edith Lane Locke passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, she was 86 years old.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Austin Davis Locke; and her sister, Dorothy Tyson.

She is survived by her sons, Marc Austin Locke and wife Michelle, Lane Locke; sister, Nell Lane; grandchildren, Meredith Locke Daniel and husband Lee, Molly Locke and fiancé Craig Bradshaw; great-grandson, Graham Daniel.

Edith will always be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022 from 4-8 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 11 am at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home followed by committal at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/