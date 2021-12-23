OBITUARY: Donald Charles Morvai

Donald Charles Morvai passed away on December 15, 2021, at the age of 75. Don is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karen; twin sons, Chris (Shap) and Jeremy; grandson, Lucas and brother Ronald (Janet) Morvai.

Don worked in the surety bond business for over 40 years, spending the last 9 years with Great American Insurance Company. He had been a member of the Brentwood Baptist Church since 2003. He was a 1st Lieutenant in the army from May 1969 through June 1972 serving in Vietnam as an Infantry Platoon Leader. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans Association in Franklin, TN.

Don will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will be respected for his service to his country in Vietnam. He touched the hearts of many and was a true blessing to all who knew him.

To celebrate his life, Dr. Michael L. Glenn will conduct a service at 12:00 noon on January 4, 2022, at the Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN. The family will receive visitors prior to the service beginning at 10:30 at the church. All are invited to the interment at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane, Nashville, TN 37221 at 2:00 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.

To leave a condolence or to share a memory of Don visit the Tribute Wall.