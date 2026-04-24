Cynthia Susan (nee Smith) Shandor, 80 of Fairview, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 16, 2026. Born in Nanticoke, PA, to the late Joseph and Cecelia (nee Katchka) Smith, her family moved to Manville, NJ when she was nine. She married her high school sweetheart, and they made their home in Tennessee in 1975.

Cindi never knew a stranger. She was a compassionate and nurturing soul, touching everyone she encountered in a rare and unique way, much like the ripples of a pebble on a pond.

After high school and marriage, she worked as a secretary for the Navy until choosing to work at home as a devoted mother and wife. She was full of boundless energy and poured it into many activities and hobbies such as plasters, ceramics, embroidery, making clothes, autocross, cake decorating, canning and preserving homegrown food, and endless others.

She was not only mom to her children but was the neighborhood mom. In addition to her hobbies, she immersed herself in community activities like PTO, the parent volunteer program, Den mother, assistant Girl Scout leader, and softball/baseball coach. She used her secretarial skills to create cookbooks for the local schools. She coordinated many events such as baby showers, weddings, and funerals. In her golden years, she opted to become a waitress at her son’s restaurant in Old Hickory, TN. She was a doting grandmother and great-grandmother and was a lover of life.

She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Joseph Shandor; sister-in-law Kathleen Shandor, brother-in-law Arthur (Marianne) Shandor; children, son Christopher Shandor, daughter Victoria Shandor; grandchildren, Anna Nichol (Chris) Fenton, Chistina Jordan Shandor, Natalie J. Shandor; great-grandchildren Elijah Paul Fenton, Ian Keith Fenton; niece Stephanie Shandor, nephew Peter Shandor.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Cynthia by a donation to the charity of your choice.

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This obituary was published by Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville.