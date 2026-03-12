Bonnie Johnstone Webster

Summerville – Bonnie Jean Johnstone Webster, 77, of Summerville, South Carolina, died peacefully on February 28, 2026. Born March 23, 1948 in Berwyn, Illinois, to parents Elizabeth Carr Johnstone and Richard Johnstone, she was a graduate of Adrian High School, Michigan, then attended Freed-Hardeman College. She later earned her commercial arts degree from Trident Technical College and served as advertising manager for Condon’s Department Store of Charleston, SC. She loved the creative arts in all forms, read voraciously, and enjoyed listening to musicians singing. She worshipped and served faithfully as a member of the Summerville Church of Christ. A loving mother, sister, and devoted wife, she lived her life based on her faith. She was kind, gentle, and welcoming to all. Her community will be darker without her light. While that light has burned out, she is not gone. She lived in the hope of heaven where she will reunite with loved ones. This is not the end. This is a new beginning.

Bonnie is survived by her beloved husband Terrell Webster (Summerville, SC), daughter Ami Webster McConnell Abston (Franklin, TN) and her husband Frank Abston and five grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; son Jared Andrew Webster (Alexandria, VA); sister Jacquiline Johnstone Dugger (North Charleston, SC) and beloved niece Becky Dugger Brown (North Charleston, SC); sister Beth Johnstone Myers (Butler, PA) and her two children; and brother Scott Johnstone (North Charleston, SC).

A celebration of life will take place at Summerville Church of Christ, 413 Trolley Road, Summerville, SC, 29485, on Saturday, March 7 at 3 PM. A magnolia tree will be planted in her memory. Donations to a library in her name are encouraged.

Published by The Journal Scene on Mar. 11, 2026.

Simplicity: Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services – Ladson.

