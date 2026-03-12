Taylor Morgan Phelps, 33, of Franklin, Tennessee, formerly of Fredonia, passed away March 2, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Taylor was born Jan. 19, 1993, to Melanie Lynn Phelps (Wes) Oden of Fredonia. Taylor was a devoted husband, loving father, and loyal friend to many. He was known for his strong work ethic and the pride he took in providing for his family. Taylor found great joy in the outdoors, especially duck and deer hunting and fishing, where he made countless memories with family and friends. He was a proud member of the Joppa Masonic Lodge and the Fredonia Cumberland Presbyterian Church, communities that meant a great deal to him. Taylor had a love of motorcycle riding and his greatest joy was spending time with his children – whether searching for seashells along the shore or playing sports together, they were moments that meant the world to him and to his family.

Taylor will be remembered for his steady presence, generous heart, and the love he gave so freely to those around him. His legacy lives on in the family and friends who were blessed to know him.

Taylor is survived by his adored wife, Ariel Ann Drish Phelps of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Khloe Phelps of Franklin, Tennessee; son, Jake Phelps of Franklin, Tennessee; sister, Summer Martin of Fredonia; stepsister, Lindsie Oden of Fredonia; like a brother, Dustin (Krista) Parr of Eddyville; stepfather, Eric Martin of Eddyville; maternal grandparents, Darrel “Buzzy” and Faye Phelps of Fredonia; several aunts, uncles, great-aunts and -uncles, cousins.

Visitation was held Sunday, March 8, 2026, at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Masonic rites.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2026, at Morgan’s Funeral Home. Curtis Franklin and Marc Bell officiated. Burial followed in Fredonia Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Fredonia Cumberland Presbyterian Church Scholarship Fund, 303 Cassidy Ave., Fredonia, KY 42411.

