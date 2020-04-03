Mrs. Betty Smith of Franklin entered heaven on April 1, 2020, aged 86. She was born Betty Hardenia Frey on May 27, 1933, in Nashville, Tennessee, the eighth of nine children. On July 11, 1951, she married Jim Smith in Corinth, Mississippi the summer before their senior year at Goodlettsville High School.

Betty was a longtime member of the People’s Church in Franklin and later of Brentwood Baptist Church. She served as an early member of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. She was an avid reader and an active member of ladies bible studies, book clubs, and bridge groups through the years. Betty loved holidays and family reunions, cross-stitching, babies and children of all ages, shopping with her girls, winter vacations with friends, and summer vacations with family. Known for her beautiful houses, she loved nothing more than turning them into homes. She was often found on the porch with a cup of coffee watching the backyard birds at sunset. She spent all the time she could with her family and close friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cora Belle Leftwick Frey and Herman Davis Frey; her sisters, Louise Frey Hamsley and Annie Frey Earhart; her brothers, Davis Bell Frey, John Gilliam Frey, and James Bell Frey.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, James William Smith, Sr.; her four loving children: Jan (Tom) Weatherman of Franklin, Sherry (Ken) Blackburn of Hendersonville, Lori (Joel) Pope of Franklin, James William (Jennifer) Smith, Jr., of Knoxville; her seven grandchildren, who adored their Grandmama: Elizabeth Weatherman (Cam) Goodwin of Franklin, Matthew (Christen) Blackburn of Brentwood, Katy Blackburn (Stephen) Sargent of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, James William (Shannon) Smith, III, of Knoxville, Allison Weatherman of Franklin, Erin Smith (Bo) Sanford of Knoxville, Joshua (Breana) Smith of Knoxville; her ten beautiful great-grandchildren; her sisters, Beatrice Frey Spillyards of Little Rock, AR, and Dorothy Frey Bloodworth of Venice, FL; her brother, Alvin (Verna) Frey of Lewisburg; as well as dozens of adoring nieces and nephews all over the country.

She was known to all as a Godly woman and a kind and faithful friend. She took pride in her husband and children and doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren every chance she had. Her greatest joy was this family, whom she described even into her last days as “sweet and darling, all of them.” She was sweet and darling, too. Her earthly life was, like her, full of love.

Her family would like to thank the staff of the Fountains of Franklin, as well as her kind caretakers with Avalon Hospice, Kimberly and Carmen, for their tremendous care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Avalon Hospice, the American Cancer Society, or any charity of choice. There will be a private service in Franklin with a celebratory family reunion to follow later this year. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com