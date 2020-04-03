Rev. Judy Gatlin Warren, age 73 of Spring Hill, TN and formerly of Jackson, MS went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2020. Judy was born in 1946 to the late Robert James Gatlin and Margaret Blankenship Gatlin.

She was the Director of Women’s Ministries for the Assembly of God Church for the entire State of Mississippi and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She leaves behind her loving husband, David Warren; daughter, Juliana (Jason) Mizelle; grandchildren, Ella Jewell and Elan Mizelle; brother, Danny (Clora) Gatlin; sister-in-law, Brenda Warren and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a brother, David Gatlin.

A private family graveside service will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Park. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com