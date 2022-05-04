OBITUARY: B. Winfred Ritter

B. Winfred Ritter of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, he was 96 years old.

Winfred was a World War II Veteran and served on the USS Pocomoke. He was a Nazarene Minister for over 30 years.

Winfred was preceded by his parents, Hoyt and Edith Ritter; daughter Donna Martin; grandson, Curt Martin; sister, Elouise Reeder.

Winfred is survived by his wife of 76 years, Theola Ritter of Spring Hill, Tennessee; daughters; Dana Blue and husband David of Franklin, Tennesse, Denise Bernardini and husband Don of Toledo, Ohio; sisters, Phyllis Keese and husband Johnny of Barnsdall, Oklahoma, Wanda Moody of Moore, Oklahoma, Susanne Lenox of McAlester, Oklahoma; grandchildren Davin Martin, Davidson Baker and Coleson Baker; 2 great-grandchildren.

Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. The family will have a Celebration of Life to follow the Service at Morning Point Assisted Living, 1005 Generations Way, Franklin, Tennessee 37064.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174. 931-486-0059. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

