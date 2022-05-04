Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill Stops Regular Restaurant Operations

Fans of The Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill will be happy to know the restaurant will re-open but in a new way.

Sharing the news on social media, the restaurant explained they will reopen only as a venue. “Beginning in June, we will transition to an event venue only. We have already planned some killer community events for the summer and CANNOT wait to share those with all of you! We will continue to have monthly murder mystery dinners, as well as teas, dark history events, lawn concerts, and more! There are plans to host supper club dinners with featured chefs and delicious brunches. The farmhouse will be available for weddings, rehearsals, and corporate events as well.”

The restaurant will be rebranding on social media in the coming weeks but no update was given on if they will involve a name change.

At the end of March, Mockingbird Restaurant announced they were temporarily closing due to an issue with the building.

In a March 30 social media post, they shared, “We are SO incredibly heartbroken to announce this, but due to the discovery of an unexpected issue with the structure, we have had to close the doors until further notice. We have been busy today working with insurance and a contractor to come up with a game plan! As of today, we do not have a target date to re-open, but trust that we are working diligently to make this happen as quickly as possible!”

The message continued, “It can be difficult, especially now- with higher material prices, supply chain issues, and labor shortages to fix these issues quickly but we hope to be able to open our doors again as soon as we can. We are hopeful for only 2 weeks. We love this community and love serving this community! Trust us when we say we will miss seeing your faces every day until we reopen.”

In December 2020, The Mockingbird Restaurant announced they had new owners, Tara and Les Stouder, the previous owner was Tanya Prifitera. The restaurant first opened back in 2016.

Find the latest updates on their Facebook page. Mockingbird is located at 3035 Reserve Blvd in Spring Hill.