Nolensville Police Charge Two Miami Men for Scamming an Elderly Citizen

NPD detectives have been working with Hendersonville PD on the case. Our Nolensville victim was scammed out of a substantial amount of money. Our hearts hurt for her. We are estatic we could help bring these guys to face justice in the case of our victim.

Bienvenido Alonzo Herrerra in the cap and Gorge Pichardo in the mask are each charged with Theft over $10,000.00 (Class C Felony) and the Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person (Class B Felony).

The NPD is very protective of our Seniors and we take a really dim view of anyone trying to cause harm to them.

Pichardo is in the Sumner County Jail and Herrerra is awaiting extradition from Florida back to Tennessee to face charges here and in Sumner County. Both are from the Miami area.