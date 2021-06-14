McEwen Northside Releases New Phase of Development

The next phase of development has officially been released at McEwen Northside, a 45-acre mixed-use urban district in the heart of Cool Springs with direct access to the I-65 McEwen Interchange.

The new release, located at 5001 Aspen Grove, will feature 126,000 square feet of Class A office space that tops 26,000 square feet of ground-floor specialty retail and restaurant space with covered parking. Scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022, the $62 million projects is now available for leasing.

“This new release is the next step to accomplishing our vision of building a vibrant walkable community at McEwen Northside with a unique blend of upscale uses,” said Phil Fawcett, partner with Boyle Investment Company and co-developer of McEwen Northside with Northwood Ravin. Fawcett notes this new addition will provide the community with a variety of services, amenities and uses that continue to bring people together and foster a community of the highest quality.

The new phase will join recently opened SpringHill Suites and soon-to-be-open Shake Shack. Other local favorites and first-to-market restaurants and retailers include Perry’s Steakhouse, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Just Love Coffee, Vintage Vine 100, and leading businesses including Williamson Inc. and Mitsubishi Motors North American Headquarters.

“The design of the project incorporates a collection of work, shopping, and lifestyle amenities in a unique and walkable setting,” said Jeff Furman, vice president of Development at Northwood Ravin. He added, “It will be focused on creating ‘people-centered communities that benefit not only employees and residents at McEwen Northside but the community at large.”

Located adjacent to the McEwen/I-65 Interchange in Franklin, Tenn., McEwen Northside is a mixed-use district in the center of Cool Springs. The development will feature 750,000 square feet of office space, 113,000 square feet of restaurants and specialty retail, two hotels that total 310 keys, and beautifully designed green spaces. McEwen Northside apartments, a 340-unit luxury residential development, are now available for leasing, with another phase of 430 units breaking ground soon

About McEwen Northside

McEwen Northside is a walkable urban village, bringing vibrancy and flair to a suburban setting. Joint venture partners Northwood Ravin and Boyle Investment Company have developed McEwen Northside to be a destination that brings people together and fosters community. Every facet of this district is designed to enhance an experience that stands out, surprises and satisfies at every turn.

It is the only development in Cool Springs that offers fully integrated commercial, retail, residential and green space. Among the largest and most expensive commercial projects in Williamson County, McEwen Northside offers easy access to I-65, widening the talent pool for local companies and providing a central location for retailers in one of the most desirable retail markets in the country. The thoughtfully planned urban hot spot is home to a mix of first-to-market concepts and local brands, such as Vintage Vine 100, Perry’s Steakhouse, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Just Love Coffee, Club Pilates, Shake Shack and more. It also features 180,000 square feet of newly constructed Class A office space anchored by Mitsubishi Motors North American Headquarters. For additional information about McEwen Northside, visit www.mcewennorthside.com.