No. 14 Georgetown Crushes Cumberland 42-14

GEORGETOWN, Ky. 10/14/2023 — No. 14 Georgetown defends Toyota Stadium on Homecoming as they defeat Cumberland 42-14.

Cumberland (3-3, 1-2 MSC) could not get in a rhythm offensively early in this game and the Tigers had big plays to get up and continue to push the lead out. The Phoenix finally started moving the chains and finishing in the endzone in the fourth, but at that point it was too little, too late.

The Phoenix took care of the football, but a couple of short drives gave Georgetown their chances. Luke Holloway was the biggest factor for Cumberland on offense in this one rushing for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 7-of-18 passes for 61 yards.

Cumberland went for 273 yards of offense and eclipsed the 200 yard rushing mark yet again. Georgetown on the flip side had 369 yards of offense and their best-game of the season passing the ball going for 226 yards through the air.

Georgetown quarterback Gehrig Slunaker completed 14-of-21 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns. Running the ball, Darius Neal ran for 87 yards and a score and Isaiah Cobb added 56 and a touchdown.

JC Shegog caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown while Dillon Warren accounted for two touchdowns one receiving and one kick-off return for a touchdown with four catches for 52 yards.

Source: Cumberland

