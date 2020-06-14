



A new Williamson County neighborhood in Thompson’s Station has been announced. The Mill at Bond Springs, being developed by Carbine & Associates and the groundbreaking for the first home in phase one is coming up soon said James Carbine, company founder/president.

“This will be a modern urban lifestyle community thoughtfully planned with one acre and larger home sites,” said Carbine. “There will be 55 total houses surrounded by pretty green space. The larger home site allows for more privacy while helping maintain the rural character of the area and offering home owners the chance to disengage.”

Carbine said there is definitely a shortage of new homes on an acre in the Middle Tennessee area and this new neighborhood will help serve some of that demand as people continue to move to the area for quality of life.

Carbine’s first home will be Modern Farmhouse in style and was designed by Binkley Architects. Ground is expected to be broken soon and the home scheduled for completion in early 2021.

The Mill At Bond Springs is zoned for Williamson County schools – Bethesda Elementary, Thompson’s Station Middle and Summit High School. The neighborhood is convenient to 840, I-65 and shopping and restaurants in nearby Berry Farms.

For information on Carbine & Associates new homes, contact the exclusive agents for the project Parks Realtors Beth Sturm and Kristen Carbine at 615-351-0039 or visit CarbineNewHomes.com for the latest.



