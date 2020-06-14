



Affinity Technology Partners has promoted Betsy Wright to Partner, Vice President of Business Development. She was previously Vice President of Operations at the managed IT services provider.

In her new role, Wright will drive the growth of Affinity through acquiring and maintaining strategic partnerships, managing the sales team, overseeing marketing and publicity, and developing company culture. While VP of Operations, Affinity was awarded 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. She has been with the firm since it was founded 18 years ago.

Wright is a member of Women in Technology TN, Nashville Chamber of Commerce, Williamson Inc, and Nashville Association of Women Business Owners. She serves as a mentor at the Pathway Women’s Business Center. She is involved in The Nashville Fellows Program on the mentor and jobs committees at Christ Presbyterian Church.

A Nashville native, Wright is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a B.S. in English. She is a David Lipscomb High School graduate.

About Affinity Technology Partners

Founded in 2002, Affinity Technology Partners is one of the most trusted providers of managed IT services in Middle Tennessee. The company specializes in comprehensive outsourced IT services, including network management, systems administration, cyber security, proactive maintenance, end-user support, and CIO-level strategy for small and mid-size businesses. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., Affinity assists clients in various industries including healthcare, legal, financial services, professional services, manufacturing, construction, and non-profits. Learn more at www.affinitytechpartners.com.



