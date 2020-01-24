Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of February 2020. Highlights this month include All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Locke & Key, Back to the Future Part III, Better Call Saul season 4, and Narcos: Mexico Season 2.

Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Feb. 3

Sordo

Team Kaylie: Part 3

Feb. 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

Feb. 5

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Feb. 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

Horse Girl

Locke & Key

My Holo Love

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Feb. 8

The Coldest Game

Feb. 9

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Polaroid

Feb. 11

Good Time

CAMINO A ROMA

Q Ball

Feb. 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Feb. 13

Dragon Quest Your Story

Love is Blind

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Feb. 14

Cable Girls: Final Season

Isi & Ossi

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Feb. 19

Chef Show: Volume 3

Feb. 20

Spectros

Feb. 21

A Haunted House

Babies

Gentefied

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7

System Crasher

Feb. 22

Girl On The Third Floor

Feb. 23

Full Count

Feb. 25

Every Time I Die

Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This

Feb. 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution

Feb. 28

All The Bright Places

Babylon Berlin: Season 3

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trincherainfinita

Queen Sono

Restaurants on the Edge

Unstoppable

Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire