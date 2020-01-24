A new women’s boutique just opened in Berry Farms.

Mainstream Boutique Franklin states their mission is to “empower, strengthen, and celebrate women through fashion.”

Owned by Franklin residents, Jerry and Pam Falk, they chose Berry Farms because they loved the area and they see so much growth and potential at Berry Farms.

The women’s boutique carries an array of women’s clothing from jeans, shirts, sweaters, dresses, shoes, and accessories.

Falk says the one thing you should know about their boutique is they offer beautiful fashion to help style you for all of those moments in your life.

Mainstream Boutique Franklin is located at 6041 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin. Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday 10 am- 6 pm.

Mainstream Boutique Franklin is on Instagram.

