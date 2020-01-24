Spring Hill resident Kevin Scott Fischer died on January 19 after a long battle with cancer. As the Director of Parks and Rec for the City of Spring Hill, Fischer was well known in his community.

A GoFundMe page has been created by April Douglas to assist the family with expenses.

The message on the page states:

Kevin was a loving and committed father and husband. His devotion to his family, friends and community were an inspiration to all those around

him. His positivity was contagious and no matter how tough his battle, he was always looking on the bright side.

Kevin was the Director for Spring Hill Parks and Recreation and was an integral part of our Spring Hill community. He gave of his time tirelessly even when he was off duty.

At this difficult time Sarah and the kids are going to need our help! Sarah has taken considerable time off of work to be at her husband’s bedside.

Additionally, the medical bills will be overwhelming for the family.

Let’s remove the financial burden of the medical bills, memorial and living expenses from the Fischer family during this difficult time. Please

give in Kevin‘s memory knowing that the most important thing to him was his family.

The goal of the page is to raise $20,000. As of the writing of this article, the GoFundMe has raised $11,505. Those interested in making a donation should visit the Go Fund Me page here.

Funeral services for Fischer will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Rev. Dr. Victor B. Willis officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:30 PM on Friday and one hour prior to service Saturday. Burial to follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park.