NEEDTOBREATHE to Perform at FirstBank Amphitheater

GRAMMY-nominated band NEEDTOBREATHE announces the first leg of their headline The Long Surrender Tour, kicking off August 12 in Maryland Heights, MO. The 25-date tour will stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 17th. Joining NEEDTOBREATHE on the road are longtime friends and collaborators, husband-and-wife indie-folk duo, Drew & Ellie Holcomb.

Artist presale begins Tuesday, March 17 at 10:00 AM local time, local presales begin on Wednesday, March 18th at 10:00 AM local time, and Spotify presale begins Thursday, March 19 at 10:00 AM local time.

All presales will close at 11:59 PM local time on Thursday, March 19, and tickets will be available to the public on March 20th at 10:00 AM local time. Find tickets here.

Click for More Events

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email