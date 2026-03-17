Photo of the Day: March 17, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Pelato is now open in Franklin. The Italian tapa-style restaurant just announced that it is now offering brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am until 2 pm. Some of the items on the brunch menu include Italian biscuits and gravy, egg-and-sausage gravy with sautéed spinach, and cherry peppers. They also offer cannoli pancakes and French toast but make it Italian with nutella, brioche, caramelized banana, maple syrup, and whipped cream. Make your reservation here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.