Chris Young Is Bringing a Sports Bar to Midtown Nashville

Country artist Chris Young will open a place of his own called “Famous Friends,” joining Old Dominion and Riley Green’s establishments on Demonbreum.

On social media, the Famous Friends page shared, “Coming soon in 2026,” with the address 1516 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, for a brand-new sports bar located in the heart of Midtown.

Inspired by Young’s chart-topping hit “Famous Friends,” the venue is designed to celebrate the spirit of community, music, and the unforgettable friendships formed in Music City. Only moments from some of Nashville’s most recognizable live music destinations, Famous Friends will offer fans and locals alike a vibrant new gathering spot in the heart of the city’s bustling Midtown scene.

The Murfreesboro native also shared that it will be a space featuring highlights from Young’s career and a place where fans can gather before or after a concert in Nashville.

At this time, there is no opening date or other details about the bar.

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