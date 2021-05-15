Nashville Speedway Seeks National Anthem Singers

The Nashville Speedway is seeking National Anthem singers.
Via Facebook, they announced, “Oh say can you sing? We’re looking for Nashville’s next star to sing the National Anthem at the inaugural #Rackley200 on Friday, June 18.”
Those interested in applying should upload a video of yourself singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” here.
Three finalists will be announced on May 24. Then voters will decide who gets a chance to sing the National Anthem to kick off Nascar week in Nashville.
The June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Nashville Superspeedway includes the “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN), the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race in track’s history, and the first NASCAR Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.
