Record-Breaking Number of WCS Students Earn AP Capstone Diplomas

More than 45 WCS students will earn their Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diplomas this year, the most since the program began in 2017.

Students who take both the AP Seminar and AP Research classes are eligible to earn their AP Capstone Diplomas. To do so, they must score a 3 or higher on their AP Seminar and AP Research exams and on four additional AP exams. Students who earn a 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research but not on four additional exams receive an AP Seminar and Research Certificate.

“Honestly, there is no class like these AP Capstone classes,” said Page High AP Research teacher Briana Gadke. “It’s incredible to see how much these students grow. They become advocates for their learning, clearer communicators and overall, more independent thinkers. I love being in this process.”

In the AP Research class, students must choose a unique topic in the research field to study, and once their topics are approved by the Institutional Review Board, they must determine a method, conduct research and analyze their findings. A year of work culminates in a paper and a presentation of their results. The chosen topics covered everything from politics and social media to video games and shopping habits.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Fairview High

Maddy Thielacker

Dominic Escandell

Alexis Miniat

Luke Pape

Kaitlyn Covington

Evan Fuller

Ryan Kilgore

Eli Logan

Brooke Visser

Jordan Acevedo

Independence High

Ben Beard

Karis Cooper

Jaydn Miller

Nina Regala

Sara Solan

Lily Fox

Preston Hanzely

Emma Moore

Nico Lonergan

Serena Risen*

Page High

Ally Williams

Shelby Bass

Evelyn Park

Parker Whitehead

Lola Anifowoshe

Emily Duff

Rachel Dick

Lyndsay Napier

Sara Yamada

Jeffrey Ryan

Addesyn Aderogba

Callum Dalenburg

Anika Kaushik

Emily Weaver

Jack Sanders

Ravenwood High

Annika Bhargava

Vivian Bishop

Ryan Farrell

Kara Furman

Qingyang Gong

Ashima Grover

Grace Gstell

Mia Guiliano

Joseph Holloway

Andrew Kim

Ella Rose Montgomery

Ayah Nofal

Ainsleigh Powell

Nithyashree Prabhu

Katelyn Rowan

Students with an asterisk (*) next to their name earned an AP Seminar and Research Certificate.