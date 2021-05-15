Record-Breaking Number of WCS Students Earn AP Capstone Diplomas

More than 45 WCS students will earn their Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diplomas this year, the most since the program began in 2017.
Students who take both the AP Seminar and AP Research classes are eligible to earn their AP Capstone Diplomas. To do so, they must score a 3 or higher on their AP Seminar and AP Research exams and on four additional AP exams. Students who earn a 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research but not on four additional exams receive an AP Seminar and Research Certificate.
“Honestly, there is no class like these AP Capstone classes,” said Page High AP Research teacher Briana Gadke. “It’s incredible to see how much these students grow. They become advocates for their learning, clearer communicators and overall, more independent thinkers. I love being in this process.”
In the AP Research class, students must choose a unique topic in the research field to study, and once their topics are approved by the Institutional Review Board, they must determine a method, conduct research and analyze their findings. A year of work culminates in a paper and a presentation of their results. The chosen topics covered everything from politics and social media to video games and shopping habits.
Congratulations to the students listed below:
Fairview High
- Maddy Thielacker
- Dominic Escandell
- Alexis Miniat
- Luke Pape
- Kaitlyn Covington
- Evan Fuller
- Ryan Kilgore
- Eli Logan
- Brooke Visser
- Jordan Acevedo
Independence High
- Ben Beard
- Karis Cooper
- Jaydn Miller
- Nina Regala
- Sara Solan
- Lily Fox
- Preston Hanzely
- Emma Moore
- Nico Lonergan
- Serena Risen*
Page High
- Ally Williams
- Shelby Bass
- Evelyn Park
- Parker Whitehead
- Lola Anifowoshe
- Emily Duff
- Rachel Dick
- Lyndsay Napier
- Sara Yamada
- Jeffrey Ryan
- Addesyn Aderogba
- Callum Dalenburg
- Anika Kaushik
- Emily Weaver
- Jack Sanders
Ravenwood High
- Annika Bhargava
- Vivian Bishop
- Ryan Farrell
- Kara Furman
- Qingyang Gong
- Ashima Grover
- Grace Gstell
- Mia Guiliano
- Joseph Holloway
- Andrew Kim
- Ella Rose Montgomery
- Ayah Nofal
- Ainsleigh Powell
- Nithyashree Prabhu
- Katelyn Rowan
Students with an asterisk (*) next to their name earned an AP Seminar and Research Certificate.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here