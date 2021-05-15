State Farm & Local High Schools Team Up to Assist School Bus Driver

Five of Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury’s Habitat High Campus Chapters have been selected to receive matching grants from State Farm® for their efforts to help build an affordable home for a local family in need. Brentwood, Centennial, Fairview, Franklin, and Ravenwood Campus Chapters have been awarded $20,000 collectively and must raise a matching amount to receive their grants.

A Habitat campus chapter is a student-led, student-initiated organization on a high school or college campus that collaborates with a local Habitat affiliate to build, fundraise, and advocate for affordable housing. This is the 21st home built by local high school students in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury.

“Our club is so grateful to have been able to be a part of Habitat this year, and we thank State Farm® for helping us continue to serve the community that we live in and that we love,” said Centennial High School English teacher Cat Evans. “As the club sponsor, I have continuously been blown away by the commitment of the students through such an unprecedented year. They have worked tirelessly to raise donations in order to offer as much help as possible. Year after year, I am always impressed with the passion our students bring to helping their community, and I am humbled to be able to be a part of this process with them.”

A few of the Habitat High scheduled fundraising activities include the “Knock and Deliver” door-to-door appeal, “Change for Change” donation fundraiser, sale of Valentine’s Day chocolate roses, Mr. Franklin High School talent show, and a socially distanced movie night. The students are also using peer-to-peer online fundraising to reach their goals.

“We are proud to support young leaders in advancing Habitat’s mission in communities across the country,” said Ed Woods, Director, Corporate Responsibility at State Farm. “At State Farm®, we make it our business to be a good neighbor and are committed to building safer, stronger, and better educated communities.”

It is very fitting that the students are partnering to build and fundraise for the home build of Kim Dixon. Dixon, who attended Franklin High School, has worked for Franklin Special School District as a bus driver since 1993. She has three adult children and grandchildren that keep her very busy and looks forward to hosting holidays in her new home.

Ms. Dixon is very outgoing and wants to be a Habitat for Humanity ambassador. “I will always recommend Habitat for Humanity to everyone I meet who wants to become a homeowner,” she explains. “I am so thankful to my sponsors for their support. With this home, my children and grandchildren will have a piece of me forever.”

The Habitat High home is currently underway in Columbia, TN. After completion, Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury will sell the home to Dixon with an affordable mortgage. Students are still in need of donations to help meet their grant goals. Please support your favorite high school at www.hfhwm.org/donate.