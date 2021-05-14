WCS Announces Update on Masks in Schools

At last night’s School Board Work Session, Superintendent Jason Golden announced that the district’s indoor mask requirement will come to an end once school has been dismissed and campuses have been cleared on Friday, May 21, 2021.

The district will continue to recommend and encourage masks this summer for those who are not fully vaccinated, but they will not be required.

There are a number of reasons for this change, including:

• The on-campus population will reduce by about 95% when school releases which will allow for more social distancing.

• Local positive cases are down substantially and continue to fall.

• All WCS teachers and staff have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

• Availability of the COVID vaccines has increased to all individuals 12 years old and older.

Although we will continue to monitor any new developments that might arise over the summer, we project there will not be a need to require masks when the 2021-22 school year begins in August.