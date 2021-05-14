WCS Announces Update on Masks in Schools

At last night’s School Board Work Session, Superintendent Jason Golden announced that the district’s indoor mask requirement will come to an end once school has been dismissed and campuses have been cleared on Friday, May 21, 2021.
The district will continue to recommend and encourage masks this summer for those who are not fully vaccinated, but they will not be required.
There are a number of reasons for this change, including:
• The on-campus population will reduce by about 95% when school releases which will allow for more social distancing.
• Local positive cases are down substantially and continue to fall.
• All WCS teachers and staff have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.
• Availability of the COVID vaccines has increased to all individuals 12 years old and older.
Although we will continue to monitor any new developments that might arise over the summer, we project there will not be a need to require masks when the 2021-22 school year begins in August.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.