Nashville Soccer Club Falls to Toronto FC Despite Furious Comeback

Nashville Soccer Club fell to Toronto FC 4-3 on Saturday night despite a vigorous effort to come back with goals from Teal Bunbury, Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman.

Mukhtar Magic: Hany Mukhtar recorded a goal and a pair of assists, accruing a total of seven goals and three assists in his last eight matches. Mukhtar has been responsible for 21 of Nashville’s 33 goals this season.

Tying A Career-High: Bunbury’s goal tied his career-high for consecutive matches with four. The forward reached this feat twice with the New England Revolution from May 26 – June 9, 2018, and June 29 – July 17, 2019.

The Homestand Continues: Nashville SC will continue its three match homestand at 8 p.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 14, as the Boys in Gold welcome Minnesota United FC to GEODIS Park on FS1.

*Match Timeline *

TOR 19’: Jonathan Osorio dodges two defenders to take the wide-open net from outside the box

NSH 40’: Hany Mukhtar nails the penalty kick to the upper right corner

TOR 43’: Jonathan Osorio scores off the left goal post after a smooth pass from Richie Laryea

NSH 45 + 3’: Off the corner from Hany Mukhtar, Dave Romney heads it to Teal Bunbury in front of the goal who redirects it in net

TOR 54’: Federico Bernardeschi converts on a penalty kick to the upper right corner

TOR 77’: After faking to the far post, Lorenzo Insigne finds an open net shooting from outside the box to the bottom left corner

NSH 85’: Walker Zimmerman heads the cross from Hany Mukhtar into the top left corner

Notes

Nashville SC:

scored its highest home goal total of the season (3); and the largest goal total since June 25 at D.C.United

has scored in 10 consecutive matches, a new club record

had a higher goals expected average (2.45-1.85) and out-shot Toronto 21-10

had 14 more shots from inside the box (17-3) with a better passing accuracy (85.2% – 83.3%) than Toronto

has out-scored its opponents 20-10

leads the Western Conference in shots on target percentage (38%)

is 5W-2L-4D all-time record against Canadian teams

Teal Bunbury led the team in shots on target (3) and was tied with Randall Leal for shots (4)

Sean Davis

leads the team in minutes played with 2,077 this season

was tied with Hany Mukhtar with 15 passes in the attacking third

Shaq Moore led all players in dribbles completed (5) and played the most minute since joining Nashville in July (79 minutes)

Hany Mukhtar

is now the team leader in goals (13) and assists (8)

has contributed to over half of the club’s goals in MLS history (57 of 112)

had 11 chances created tonight with 0.85 expected goals and a team-leading 74 touches

Dave Romney is one assist shy of tying his career-high for assists in a season

Walker Zimmerman scored his second goal of the season while leading the team in completed passes (55) and was second in touches (72)

Box Score:

Nashville SC (8W-8L-9D, 33 pts.) vs. Toronto FC (7W-12L-5D, 26 pts.)

August 6, 2022 – GEODIS Park

Final Score

NSH: 3

TOR: 4

Scoring Summary

TOR: Jonathan Osorio (unassisted) 19’

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (penalty kick) 40’

TOR: Jonathan Osorio (Richie Laryea) 43’

NSH: Teal Bunbury (Dave Romney & Hany Mukhtar) 45 + 3’

TOR: Federico Bernardeschi (penalty kick) 54’

TOR: Lorenzo Insigne (Michael Bradley) 77’

NSH: Walker Zimmerman (Hany Mukhtar) 85’

Discipline

NSH: Dax McCarty (caution) 2’

NSH: Sean Davis (caution) 24’

TOR: Richie Laryea (caution) 40’

NSH: CJ Sapong (caution) 61’

TOR: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (caution) 71’

Lineups

NSH: Joe Willis, Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Shaq Moore (Eric Miller 79’), Walker Zimmerman, Dax McCarty © (Ethan Zubak 89’), Hany Mukhtar, Teal Bunbury (Randall Leal 62’), Alex Muyl (Luke Haakenson 79’), Sean Davis, CJ Sapong

Unused Substitutes: Jack Maher, Handwalla Bwana, Taylor Washington, Elliot Panicco, Will Meyer

TOR: Alex Bono, Lukas MacNaughton, Richie Laryea (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty 64’), Chris Mavinga, Domenico Criscito, Michael Bradley ©, Jonathan Osorio (Kosi Thompson90’ +2), Jesus Jimenez (Ayo Akinola 79’), Federico Bernardeschi (Doneil Henry 90’ +2), Jayden Nelson (Deandre Kerr 79’), Lorenzo Insigne

Unused Substitutes: Greg Ranjitsingh, Shane O’Neill, Luca Petrasso, Ifunanyachi Achara

Weather: Humid, 88 degrees