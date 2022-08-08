OBITUARY: ‘Granny’ Hazel Adell Coleman Jones

“Granny” Hazel Adell Coleman Jones, age, 82 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

“Granny” as she was known by everyone. She loved her family and everyone she met. She was always there for everyone who needed her. She gave of herself and always put everyone’s needs, wishes, and wants before hers. She retired from Durango Boot. She owned Granny’s Odds & Ends, and Granny’s Ceramics, where she always had a grandchild or two with her.

For years, she enjoyed setting up at Christmas Village at Maury Regional Park and Water Valley Craft Show. She loved doing her ceramics, and she always gave more away than she would sell.

God brought 3 newborn kittens into her life, and they brought great joy to the last nine months of her life.

She is preceded in death by, her parents, Joe Sim and Ruffie Ellen Hargrove Coleman, husband of 64 years, Donald “Pap” Jones, daughter, Trula Jaye Jones, brothers, Joe Coleman, Henry Coleman, Vernon Coleman, Dilly Coleman, sisters, Sarah Jennette, and Trula Johnson, grandsons, Ricky Jones and Nick Harrison.

Survived by; sons, Donald Jackson (Cindy) Jones, Jr., Ronnie Wayne Jones, David Lee (Debbie) Jones; sisters, Carlene Turman, Mary Christley and Martha (David) Demonbreun, grandchildren, Jacky (Shannon) Jones, Hillary Jones Stechyn, Lara Jones, Chris Jones, Heather (Ken) Little, Zack Harrison, Luke (Pattie Knott) Harrison, and great-grandchildren, Jackson Jones Kurtis Stechyn, Karleigh Stechyn, Jordyn Jones, Christopher Jones, James Little, Madalynn Harrison, Kierston Jeffrey, Austin, and Lucas Harrison, several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Edward Dixon officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-8:00 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022, and one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.

