New Music for You This Week – August 8, 2022

1 Travis Denning – “Might as Well Be Me”

Travis Denning announced his forthcoming six-song EP, MIGHT AS WELL BE ME, will be released on August 5.

“Last year and my most recent EP were all about thankfulness and being glad to have any live shows at all,” Denning says, explaining the drive behind a new creative chapter. “This time a lot of that is behind us, and it’s like ‘Alright, let’s get to work.’ Overall, I wanted this EP to feel like a setlist. And I wanted it to be a no skipper.”

Take a listen here.