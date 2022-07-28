Nashville International Airport® Awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

“We are honored to receive this award from the GFOA. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment for the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and its Finance Department,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.

The Government Finance Officers Association, founded in 1906, represents public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada. The association’s more than 20,000 members are federal, state/provincial, and local finance officials deeply involved in planning, financing, and implementing thousands of governmental operations in each of their jurisdictions. GFOA’s mission is to advance excellence in public finance.

