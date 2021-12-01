Morning Source – School of Rock

Morning Source

Guest: School of Rock



Originally Aired: November 3, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Angie and Kelly McCreight, owners of School of Rock in Nashville, Franklin, and soon-to-be-open Mount Juliet.

The McCreight’s started School of Rock in Franklin ten years after seeing an ad for a School of Rock franchise. With their children taking an interest in music, they decided to open their first location in Franklin. From there, they opened Nashville and shared with us they will open a Mount Juliet location in early 2022.

School of Rock has performed locally at the City of Franklin Christmas tree lighting, Pilgrimage Festival, and even The Ryman. Students not only take private lessons to learn an instrument they also join a band and perform in front of an audience.

No musical background is required to join School of Rock, for more information visit their website here.

