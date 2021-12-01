Morning Source – Author Shaun Rowles

Morning Source

Guest: Author Shaun M. Rowles



Originally Aired: November 2, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Author Shaun M. Rowles who just released his book Money Revolution.

Rowles talks about the history of money and shows us why money, as we know it, is the result of frequent technological disruption. Coins, credit, the gold standard, and central banks. Bitcoin is only the latest disruptor on the scene, redefining what money is and who controls it. But Bitcoin won’t be the last. Money was, is, and always will be a story of revolution.

You can purchase Money Revolution on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Find more information here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!