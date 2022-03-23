Morning Source – Nashville Elvis Festival

Morning Source

Guest: Nashville Elvis Festival



Originally Aired: March 21, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Tom Brown, host of the Nashville Elvis Festival.

After two years of cancellation due to COVID, the festival is returning to Franklin in a new space but with lots of Elvis Tribute artists who will definitely entertain a crowd. The event kicks on Thursday and continues until Sunday.

Buy your tickets here.

