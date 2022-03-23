Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 23, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for March 23, 2022.
See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for February 28 through March 4, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
This April, HBO Max brings a diverse slate of award-winning thrillers, mysteries, and fantasy series that fans will love, not just watch. Highlights include The Flight Attendant, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Barry, The Survivor, We Own This City, and more. Read more.
Storyville Gardens, an interactive theme park to open in the greater Nashville area, has enlisted developer Pat Emery as a co-developer, reports Nashville Business Journal. Emery is the developer responsible for Fifth + Broadway. Read more.
Spring flowers are in full display in many of our parks and natural areas during April and May. Here are a few of State Naturalist Randy Hedgepath’s favorite places to enjoy them and some suggestions on where to spend the night. Read more.
Shred Day 2022 returns on April 23, 2022 from 9:00 am – 12 pm at the Lighthouse Wealth Group Parking Lot (801 Crescent Centre Dr. Suite 600, Franklin, TN 37067). Read more.