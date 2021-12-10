Morning Source – Heritage Foundation of Williamson County

Morning Source

Guest: Heritage Foundation



Originally Aired: December 10, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Meg Hershey, COO of Heritage Foundation about the upcoming Dickens of a Christmas festival.

The festival announced on Friday morning, the start time would change on Saturday from 10 am to noon due to impending weather. Hershey shares with us the photo opportunities along Main Street this year, where to find all of your favorite characters, and entertainment you will see this year when you attend the free event in downtown Franklin.

Find more information here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!