Brentwood Fire & Rescue Now Collecting Toys for Tots

The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department is now collecting new and unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots through Gracework Ministries Manger program through Monday, December 13. Donations will be accepted at drop-off box locations between 8am and 5pm at any of the four Brentwood Fire and Rescue Stations, the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, the Brentwood Service Center, the Brentwood Police Department or City Hall.

With COVID still a concern in our community, this year also offers an online option to donate. “Because of the impact of COVID-19, the GraceWorks’ Leadership team surveyed our Neighbors to truly understand the importance of this event to them. Their responses were eye-opening, heartbreaking and convicting. We have to do the Manger!” said Valencia A. Breckenridge, CEO of GraceWorks Ministries. The virtual Toys for Tots campaign is being offered directly through Amazon. Please visit the following links to donate online:

Graceworks’ Manger Amazon Wishlist

Graceworks’ Online Donations

Brentwood Drop off locations include:

Brentwood City Hall and Fire Station One 5211 Maryland Way Brentwood Service Center and Fire Station Three 1750 General George Patton Drive John P. Holt Brentwood Library 8109 Concord Road Fire Station Two 1301 Wilson Pike Fire Station Four 1300 Sunset Road Brentwood Police Department 910 Heritage Way

The partnership with the United States Marine Corps Reserves and Graceworks Ministries helps provide gifts for underprivileged children throughout the Middle Tennessee. In the 2020 campaign, nearly 2,000 local children were able to celebrate the holidays by the contributions made. Brentwood Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Goss said, “This is our thirteenth year collecting for Toys for Tots. Over the past decade, the community has provided thousands of children with a little bit of holiday cheer. We hope to continue that success this year and invite everyone to give anything they can.”

Sergeant Patrick Sheppard with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 24th Marines and the Nashville Area Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program Coordinator is excited for this year’s program. “Toys for Tots continues to assist millions of families nationwide. This would not be possible without organizations like Brentwood Fire & Rescue who were instrumental in the success of the 2020 Toys for Tots campaign in Williamson County.” Sergeant Sheppard added, “Toys for Tots is excited to work with Brentwood Fire & Rescue again this year.”

The United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation oversees the nation-wide program that serves over 500 communities in all 50 states. They are an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Toys for Tots have been recognized as a top-rated charity with 97% of your donations going to their mission of providing toys, books, and other gifts to less fortunate children.

Graceworks Ministries is a 501(c)(3) organization that was established 26 years ago by a group of concerned Williamson County citizens and faith leaders who sought a comprehensive, collaborative solution to the complex issue of poverty. GraceWorks Ministries has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, the most-utilized charity evaluator in America. They have also earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar who provides information on 2.5 million nonprofit organizations. Both ratings are the highest awarded.

Businesses or other organizations operating as a public collection site should contact Danielle Kennedy at Graceworks Ministries by calling 615-807-0039 or email [email protected] to have toys picked up.

For more information on the Nashville Toys for Tots program, please visit https://Nashville-Tn.ToysForTots.org/

For information about the Graceworks Manger Event, www.GraceworksMinistries.net/2021-Manger/

For more information on the national Toys for Tots program, please visit www.ToysforTots.org.

For information about Brentwood Fire & Rescue, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/fire-and-rescue or call (615) 371-0170.