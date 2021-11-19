Downtown Franklin Welcomes Christmas With the Victorian-Inspired Dickens of a Christmas Festival

Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN’s 36th Annual Dickens of a Christmas event, Saturday, December 11 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, and Sunday, December 12 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Guests will enjoy festive food and drink, children’s activities, live music, carolers, and outstanding arts & crafts. There will be photo opportunities like Snow at the Courthouse along with photos with Santa and the characters from the stories of Charles Dickens such as, Ebeneezer Scrooge, Fagin, Bob Cratchit, the Ghost of Christmas Present, Past, and Future. Special features include the Victorian Village, KidZone presented by Grace Chapel, the Main Stage presented by the Church at West Franklin, an Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University, Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery, the Beer Garden presented by Bavarian Bierhaus, a town sign-along, and much more.

There are six main areas where guests can enjoy entertainment:

Victorian Village – Enjoy holiday dancers, characters and entertainers between the Public Square and 5th Avenue.

Beer Garden presented by the Bavarian Bierhaus – Stop by on the northeast corner of the Public Square for an authentic German beer garden experience.

Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery – Stop by the whiskey lounge on the southeast corner of the Public Square next to the Main Stage to enjoy some whiskey as well.

Main Stage presented by the Church at West Franklin – Enjoy live music and entertainment throughout the day at the Main Stage on the southeast corner of the Public Square.

Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University – Enjoy acoustic entertainment throughout the day on the corner of 2nd Avenue South and Main Street.

KidZone presented by Grace Chapel – Bring the kids to 4th Avenue South for some festive fun for all the kids to enjoy including a petting zoo.

“Dickens of a Christmas is one of the most anticipated events in Williamson County,” said Bari Beasley, CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “The revenue from this family-friendly event allows us to continue to protect and preserve Williamson County’s historic, architectural and geographic resources.”

Volunteers are still being sought to help with a variety of roles to make the festival a success, visit https://signup.com/go/BhUOJWH for available roles and to sign-up. For more information about Dickens of a Christmas, visit https://events. williamsonheritage.org/ dickens-of-a-christmas.