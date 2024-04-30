Morning Source – Bad Momz Comedy Show

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Bad Momz Comedy 

Originally Aired: April 29, 2024  

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Orly KG about an upcoming comedy show at Zanie’s called Bad Momz of Comedy. The show features an all-female lineup of comedians that is sure to have you laughing.

Learn more here.

 

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

