Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 10, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 10, 2021.

1Storm Prediction Center Upgrades Nashville to Enhanced Risk for Friday

Severe storms are expected Friday night into Saturday morning. Read More

Dickens of a Christmas

2Dickens of a Christmas Changes Start Time Due to Inclement Weather

With impending inclement weather headed to our area Friday night into Saturday morning, the Heritage Foundation has decided to delay the start of the festival from 10 am to noon. Read More

Leiper's Fork Parade

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events. Read More

CAVA Facebook Page

4CAVA Mediterranean Restaurant to Open in Franklin This Week

The wait is over, CAVA has announced when the new Franklin location will open. Read More

Old School Cafe
photo from Old School Cafe

5Spring Hill’s Old School Cafe Officially Closes

Old School Cafe in Spring Hill has officially closed. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

