Morning Source: Eat the Street

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jeff Moseley from Eat the Street about their upcoming event on Friday, August 6, 2021. More info here.
What is Eat the Street?
Since 2011, the area’s growing community of food trucks has gathered together in Franklin in support of the 21st District Recovery Court. The event takes place Friday, August 6 from 5 – 10 p.m. at Franklin Bicentennial Park, located at Hillsboro Rd. and 3rd Ave. North.
The family and dog-friendly event will feature more than 25 food vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for picnic-style dining.
***
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.