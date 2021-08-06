Morning Source: Eat the Street

Morning Source

Guest: Eat the Street



Originally Aired: August 5, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jeff Moseley from Eat the Street about their upcoming event on Friday, August 6, 2021. More info here.

What is Eat the Street?

Since 2011, the area’s growing community of food trucks has gathered together in Franklin in support of the 21st District Recovery Court. The event takes place Friday, August 6 from 5 – 10 p.m. at Franklin Bicentennial Park, located at Hillsboro Rd. and 3rd Ave. North.

The family and dog-friendly event will feature more than 25 food vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for picnic-style dining.

