Andrews Transportation Announces Plans to Expand Mechanical Services

Andrews Transportation Group announced plans to expand mechanical services to its core business servicing Cadillac, Jaguar, and Land Rover products. To accommodate the expansion, the dealership is phasing out collision repair through September and that space will convert to mechanical services.

Andrews Transportation Group President and CEO Nelson Andrews said, “Even with our recent expansion of our Jaguar Land Rover service and parts departments, we continue to experience accelerated growth with our core business of selling and servicing Cadillac, Jaguar and Land Rover. In order to better serve our customers, we are moving away from collision repair, servicing all makes and models, and expanding mechanical to support the sales and maintenance operations on our core brands.”

Andrews added, “We have enjoyed having Andrews Cadillac Collision Repair as part of our operations these past 40 years, but we’ve had to come to the realization that this is no longer the best use of our space in our Maryland Farms facility.”

The dealership is phasing out the collision department through August and September and will partner with a local collision center to assume future repairs. Collision repair employees have several options including transitioning to another position within the dealership, receiving a severance package or taking a position at another collision center.

Andrews Transportation Group just recently completed a multi-million-dollar expansion of their Jaguar Land Rover service and parts departments in Brentwood to match the dealership’s 200 percent unit sales increase. The expansion accommodates 16 new service bays and a state-of-the-art carwash in the additional 8,362 square feet added to the building. The group has also built a two-story parking deck along Old Hickory Blvd. to supply approximately 100 additional parking spaces for the inventory of vehicles for sale.

For more information, visit www.andrewstransportationgroup.com.

About Andrews Transportation Group

Currie Andrews founded Andrews Cadillac in 1979 and was one of the nation’s first Land Rover dealers in 1987, paving the way to add Jaguar in 2014. Nelson Andrews became partner in 1993 and now serves as President and CEO. Andrews Transportation Group is now one of the top 75 largest volume dealers in the United States and winner of the prestigious 2018/19 Pride of Jaguar Retailer Excellence Award, Cadillac Dealer of the Year 2020, Land Rover Pinnacle 2019/2020 and Nashville Business Journal’s 2021 Fast 50 Awards. The dealership is located on Cadillac Drive in Maryland Farms in Brentwood and set to open a second Cadillac store in Mt. Juliet in fall, 2022. For more information, visit www.AndrewsTransportationGroup.com.