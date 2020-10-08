Morning Source: CoreLife Eatery and One Gen Away

Morning Source

Guest: CoreLife Eatery and One Gen Away



Originally Aired: September 29, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with CoreLife Eatery about their grand opening and how they partnered with One Gen Away.

CoreLife Eatery is located at 401B Cool Springs Blvd. in Franklin and officially opened on October 1. On opening day, CoreLife Eatery hosted “Pay What You Want Day” which meant that guests could order whatever they wanted for whatever they wanted to pay, with 100 percent of proceeds going to One Gen Away, an organization that distributes healthy foods to families throughout Middle Tennessee that currently do not have access to food sources due to economic and physical barriers.

Learn more at corelifeeatery.com.

About CoreLife’s menu

As part of the CoreLife Eatery mission, each menu item is curated with fresh ingredients that are prepared daily from whole foods. CoreLife Eatery uses only grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free chicken and pork and cage-free eggs. All ingredients are free of GMOs, trans fats, artificial colors, sweeteners and additives. The menu features grain bowls, green salads, soups, bone broth and dinner plates featuring roasted vegetables and house-made sides. A new addition making its debut at the Franklin location are tacos.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!