High School Football Schedule Week 8

Here is the schedule for Week 8 of Williamson County high school football.
Oct 8-9, 2020
|Teams
|Location
|When
|Brentwood Academy vs MBA
|Brentwood Academy
|Friday, Oct 9, 7pm
|BGA vs FRA
|FRA
|Friday, Oct 9, 7pm
|Brentwood vs Dickson Co
|Dickson Co
|Thursday, Oct 8, 7pm
|CPA vs Ravenwood
|Ravenwood
|Thursday, Oct 8, 7pm
|Fairview vs Sycamore
|Sycamore
|Thursday, Oct 8, 7pm
|Father Ryan vs Baylor
|Baylor
|Friday, Oct 9, 6:30pm
|Summit vs Franklin Co
|Franklin Co
|Thursday, Oct 8, 7pm
|Spring Hill vs Richland
|Richland
|Thursday, Oct 8, 7pm