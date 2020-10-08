High School Football Schedule Week 8

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here is the schedule for Week 8 of Williamson County high school football.

Oct 8-9, 2020

TeamsLocationWhen
Brentwood Academy vs MBABrentwood AcademyFriday, Oct 9, 7pm
BGA vs FRAFRAFriday, Oct 9, 7pm
Brentwood vs Dickson CoDickson CoThursday, Oct 8, 7pm
CPA vs RavenwoodRavenwoodThursday, Oct 8, 7pm
Fairview vs SycamoreSycamoreThursday, Oct 8, 7pm
Father Ryan vs BaylorBaylorFriday, Oct 9, 6:30pm
Summit vs Franklin CoFranklin CoThursday, Oct 8, 7pm
Spring Hill vs RichlandRichlandThursday, Oct 8, 7pm

